THE FOURTH official heatwave of the year in the Valencian Community is set to end with a sudden temperature drop this Sunday accompanied by showers.

State forecaster Aemet says that the current heatwave which would have lasted almost a week come Sunday will break after a final flourish of hot weather.

Clear or partially cloudy skies are expected for Thursday with temperatures remaining high, which is why Aemet maintains a yellow alert for Castellon and Valencia provinces, along with the southern half of Alicante province.

Daytime highs will vary between 36 and over 40 degrees in the Valencian Community.

The yellow warning has been extended to the whole of Alicante province for Friday, with some parts reaching 39 degrees, and higher around Valencia.

A sunny Saturday will see temperatures fall to an average high of around 32 to 33 degrees, ahead of an even bigger change on Sunday.

Aemet says that rain associated with low pressure systems over the Atlantic are expected with an 80% probability of rainfall in the region.

Temperatures could be around seven degrees lower than on Saturday and reaching far more pleasant night-time lows of between 18 and 20 degrees in what will feel like the arrival of autumn.

GOT A STORY? Email us at tips@theolivepress.es