A SPANISH man is due to appear in court tomorrow over allegations he raped a little British girl ten times.

Gibraltar Royal Police stated that Pedro Luis Garcia Vallejo, 25, from La Linea, had his initial hearing this morning and was remanded in custody.

He has been charged with one count of Sexual Activity with a Child: Abuse of Position of Trust, and 10 counts of Rape against an underage female.

He will reappear in court tomorrow morning.

In a separate incident a local man has appeared in the Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with two counts of non-recent Rape.

Elton Glover, 46, was also charged with Putting People in Fear of Violence, Intimidation of Witnesses, Harassing Conduct, Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm and Common Assault.

He was arrested following a report from a woman.

READ MORE: