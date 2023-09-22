A MAN denied sending or threatening to send private sexual images of his ex to other people without her consent in order to cause her distress at a Gibraltar court Thursday.

Jesse Jon Mor, 23, of Moorish Castle Estate is alleged to have tried to control a woman he was seeing by assaulting and stalking her, threatening her with death and blackmail.

At court last Thursday, he accepted some of the charges against him and denied others, with police officers remanding him in prison until his next court appearance.

His trial is one of the first to appear in court under the new domestic abuse laws.

Royal Gibraltar Police officers arrested Mor at his Moorish Castle Estate home at around 11.30pm on September 18.

His ex-partner reported Mor for threatening to kill her and threatening her and others close to her with violence.

She accused him of having harassed her since she ended their relationship recently, police said in a statement.

At court on Thursday he pleaded guilty to four counts of threats to kill, possession of cannabis, possession of the pepper spray and possession of radio communications apparatus intended for use without a licence.

He pleaded not guilty to controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate or family relationship, three counts of common assault, one count of stalking involving fear of violence or serious alarm or distress, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and disclosing/threatening to disclose private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress.

He will be return to the Magistrates Court on September 28.

The charges follow extensive government training for police officers, the judicial system and lawyers on the domestic abuse laws that came into effect earlier this month.

And it proved to be Samantha Sacramento’s last contribution as minister for justice as she decided not to stand for election on October 12.

