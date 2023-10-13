A 60-YEAR-OLD German tourist has died after falling from a balcony in Capdepera, Mallorca.

According to witnesses at the Hotel Illot Park, the man was seen arguing with his wife just minutes before he fell from the fourth floor suite.

The incident took place at around 10pm on Thursday, October 12 in the tourist area of Cala Rajada.

It is believed the man died on impact with the ground and the Guardia Civil is currently investigating how the man fell to his death.

