FOUR GEORGIAN men rented Torrevieja area holiday homes over the summer to use them as bases to rob properties across the Vega Baja and Medio Vinalopo areas.

The Guardia Civil identified 16 break-ins committed by the gang in Almoradi, Albatera, Aspe, Guardamar de Segura, and Novelda.

The travelling thieves mainly operated in the early hours of the morning and one them was an expert locksmith who would force his way in through the front door.

LOCKSMITH’S GEAR

Two of the men had the sole duty as acting as look-outs in case the police or anybody else appeared, while the remainder of the crew carried out the burglaries.

The break-ins were so efficiently done that property owners were initially left none the wiser about knowing their homes had been burglarised until they discovered objects or money had disappeared.

The value of the stolen money and items was estimated to be over €100,000 with some of the goods recovered during Guardia raids on three Torrevieja addresses.

They included 150 pieces of jewellery, 35 watches and 26 high-end sunglasses, plus €600 in cash totalling up to around €45,000 in value.

RECOVERED GOODS

A large number of them have been returned to their owners with the rest being held by the Guardia Civil in Guardamar.

All four men have been jailed, while a woman who helped them sell off the stolen jewellery is being investigated.

Authorities expect further robberies linked to the gang to be added to the charge sheet.

READ MORE: