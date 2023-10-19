A BRITISH man, 43, faces nine years in prison after being charged with raping his son’s female friend at a Magaluf hotel in May.

The man was arrested by the Guardia Civil at Palma airport after he booked an earlier flight to leave Mallorca.

He has been behind bars ever since after a court refused to bail him.

Besides calling for a long jail term, the Public Prosecutor’s Office wants the unnamed Brit to pay the victim- also British- €10,000 in compensation.

The trial is scheduled to start in Palma on February 12 after the man’s lawyer was unable to strike a plea bargain arrangement.

The woman- in her early twenties- had asked the man’s son if she could sleep on a sofa as she had already checked out of the hotel where she had been staying ahead of her flight back home.

He went out partying as she went to sleep.

The room had an interconnecting door to his father’s room at the undisclosed Magaluf hotel.

Her slumber was allegedly disturbed by the father who sneaked in and started to rape her as she was asleep.

She yelled for him to stop but he’s accused of grabbing her arm tightly and continuing to force himself on her.

The victim managed to escape and filed a complaint with the Guardia Civil who sent her to a health centre with doctors discovering three small bruises compatible with the suspect’s fingers.

READ MORE: