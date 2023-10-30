A €15 million regeneration project to replace sand on Denia’s Les Deveses beach will finish earlier than scheduled because plans for wooden promenade have been scrubbed.

Three breakwaters and new dunes have been created as part of the project to resurrect a sandy beach that had all but disappeared due to extreme weather over decades including most recently- Storm Gloria in January 2020.

Denia council says the walkway has been scrapped by the regional coastal authority(Costas), despite it being included in the Ministry for Ecological Transition plans.

“The Costas has considered that as all of the homes already have direct access to the beach it is not necessary to create this wooden promenade,” according to Denia council.

It means all the work including sand replacement should be concluded by early December as opposed to the New Year.

Around 600,000 cubic metres of sand is being used from an underground deposit from Cullera in the final stage of the project which commenced in late October.

In days gone by, the sands had a 100 metre width before erosion advanced destroying large sections of the beach.

The new main breakwater is at the mouth of the Olinell river between Denia and Oliva.

It’s 470 metres long with the last 185 metres of it partially submerged.

Two shorter ones have also been constructed with the aim of creating a sandy beach with a width of 30 metres- considerably smaller than before coastal erosion struck years ago.