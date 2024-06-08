Mercadona reveals its summer hours: This is when Spain’s favourite supermarket will open until 10pm and on Sundays

MERCADONA, everyone’s favourite Spanish supermarket, has announced new summer hours that will expand access to visitors and locals alike.

The Spanish grocery giant now under the control of billionaire Juan Roig typically keeps rather conservative hours, closing relatively early in the evening and on Sundays and holidays.

But starting Monday, June 24th, all Mercadona locations will continue to open at 9:00 am, but will extend their hours by 30 minutes, closing at 10:00 pm instead of the typical 9:30.

And as in previous years, the Spanish grocery giant will also open some of its locations on Sundays and summer holidays, a new schedule that will officially come into effect on June 30th, the first Sunday after the summer hours begin.

However, this will only affect 130 of the 1,617 Mercadona locations in the country, most of which are in tourist areas around coastal regions, as the goal is to allow vacationers travelling on holidays to do their shopping.

Mercadona stores across Spain will extend their hours to 10pm starting June 24th, while those in touristy areas will open on Sundays and holidays.

Staff will also reportedly be beefed up in these locations to prepare for the summer tourist crowds.

Sunday and holiday hours will also be reduced, with stores opening at the usual 9:00 am and closing at 3:00 pm.

The Mercadona store locator shows the hours for every location in Spain.

This new schedule will last until September, Spanish media has reported.

READ MORE: