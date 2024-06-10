10 Jun, 2024 @ 11:19
10 Jun, 2024 @ 10:48
Two people are killed after car plunges off motorway bridge on Spain’s Costa del Sol

TWO people have died after their car plunged off a bridge on the AP-7 motorway.

The tragic incident unfolded at around 9.15am in Mijas on Saturday.

The 112 emergency hotline said it received multiple calls reporting a car on fire under a bridge near Mijas Golf.

Witnesses quoted by the EFE news service said the car careered of the motorway and plunged into the dry Cala del Moral stream below.

Firefighters, Guardia Civil and Policia Local officers raced to the scene, where one man was pronounced dead.

The second victim has now been confirmed to have also died as a result of their injuries.

Police confirmed that the car fell off the raised motorway section and onto Calle Pozos de la Sierrezuela below.

Laurence Dollimore

