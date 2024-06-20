20 Jun, 2024 @ 11:25
Subscribe
Login
My Account
20 Jun, 2024 @ 10:34
·
1 min read

Man, 27, dies after falling off cliff by popular beach on Spain’s Costa del Sol

by
View_from_balc N_de_europa_in_nerja_2014

A 27-year-old man lost his life after he fell from a cliff at a popular Costa del Sol resort.

The tragic event occurred yesterday evening around 7:15 pm at Carabeo Beach in Nerja.

The young man suffered a severe head injury from the fall and was in critical condition.

READ MORE: Drone taxis will take you from Malaga Airport to Marbella by 2030 – this will be the price of the journey

An ambulance team arrived to tend to him along with Civil Guard, Local Police, and Civil Protection officers.

But they were unable to save his life and he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

According to SUR, the man fell accidentally while with a group while walking along the cliff between the beaches of Carabeo and Carabeíllo. This route has been closed to the public for years.

Local authorities have expressed their condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and have reiterated the call for responsibility and caution in coastal areas.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter - or Walt to most people - is a former and sometimes still photographer and filmmaker who likes to dig under the surface.
A NCTJ-trained journalist, he came to the Costa del Sol - Gibraltar hotspot from the Daily Mail in 2022 to report on organised crime, corruption, financial fraud and a little bit of whatever is going on.
Got a story? [email protected]
@waltfinc

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Refugee Children Escape From Malaga, During The Spanish Civil War
Previous Story

Spain’s central government considers legal action against speaker of Balearic parliament from far-right Vox party, after he tears up picture of Civil War victim during parliamentary session

Dog in Spain was beaten and starved to death by owners who left her tied up on a balcony for YEARS and routinely shocked her with an electric collar
Next Story

Dog in Spain was beaten and starved to death by owners who left her tied up on a balcony for YEARS and routinely shocked her with an electric collar

Latest from Costa del Sol

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Dog in Spain was beaten and starved to death by owners who left her tied up on a balcony for YEARS and routinely shocked her with an electric collar

Dog in Spain was beaten and starved to death by owners who left her tied up on a balcony for YEARS and routinely shocked her with an electric collar

A COUPLE have been convicted of animal abuse at a
Refugee Children Escape From Malaga, During The Spanish Civil War

Spain’s central government considers legal action against speaker of Balearic parliament from far-right Vox party, after he tears up picture of Civil War victim during parliamentary session

THE central Spanish government of Socialist Party Prime Minister Pedro