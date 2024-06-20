Man, 27, dies after falling off cliff by popular beach on Spain’s Costa del Sol

A 27-year-old man lost his life after he fell from a cliff at a popular Costa del Sol resort.

The tragic event occurred yesterday evening around 7:15 pm at Carabeo Beach in Nerja.

The young man suffered a severe head injury from the fall and was in critical condition.

An ambulance team arrived to tend to him along with Civil Guard, Local Police, and Civil Protection officers.

But they were unable to save his life and he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

According to SUR, the man fell accidentally while with a group while walking along the cliff between the beaches of Carabeo and Carabeíllo. This route has been closed to the public for years.

Local authorities have expressed their condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and have reiterated the call for responsibility and caution in coastal areas.