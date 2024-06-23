24 Jun, 2024 @ 13:04
23 Jun, 2024 @ 13:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Teulada – € 179,000

Apartment

Teulada, Alicante

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 179,000

Discover this spectacular apartment in the beautiful town of Teulada. Located on the top floor of the building, this apartment enjoys excellent orientation and unrivalled brightness thanks to its large windows and skylights in the corridor. It has three large bedrooms, ideal for rest and comfort, and two full bathrooms, modern and equipped with high quality materials. The large kitchen is fully equipped with state-of-the-art appliances, perfect for cooking lovers, and has a separate spacious utility room for added convenience. This apartment offers unrivalled comfort with its underfloor… See full property details

