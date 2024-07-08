NANCY AJRAM to perform for the first time in Marbella, Spain

FIESTA Marbella has announced that the Queen of Arab Pop Nancy Ajram will be flying over to Marbella to perform her first concert in mainland Spain, on Thursday 8th of August 2024.

Nancy Ajram is a Lebanese singer, television personality, and businesswoman, and one of the best-selling artists in Arabic Pop history. She has been performing for two decades, has released 12 studio albums and regularly tops the charts in the Middle East and North Africa. Nancy Ajram is a social media sensation, with nearly 40 million followers on Instagram and 30 million followers on Facebook.

Music promoters FIESTA are delighted to announce her involvement in the FIESTA Marbella 2024 music festival and bring her to Marbella for the very first time. She is headlining their Arabian Nights event, which is taking place on August 8th in Marbella Arena, Puerto Banus.

Festival organizer Steve Durham explains, “With our Arabian Nights event, we will be highlighting the music, dancing and traditions of Arabia. There will be singers, dancers and DJs, luxury and entertainment which echoes the vibrant soul of Arabia and its history. We are delighted that Nancy Ajram has agreed to be our headline act and can’t wait to showcase the amazing music and culture of Arabia in Marbella. Marbella attracts thousands of Arabic speaking tourists every year and has a strong Moorish influence in its culture and architecture, so it seemed like the perfect place to hold this celebration of the music and culture of the region and make it easier for fans in Europe and North Africa to come and see Nancy Ajram live.”

Singer and performer Aimar Habibii will also be performing at the Arabian Nights event on August 8th.

Aimar Habibii was born and raised in Marbella and has been performing since the age of ten years old, becoming a finalist in the TV show “Se Llama Copla” at just 16. Since then, he’s been performing around the world and collaborating with artists from many distinct musical genres. He has a strong following in the Arab world, performing at festivals and events in Morocco, Dubai and Egypt and collaborating with artists from a wide range of musical styles including Rai music, Egyptian music and music from the Middle East. His single Fatima is a perfect example of the international fusion that he loves so much, which combines flamenco and Arabic musical styles and made him an obvious choice to perform at FIESTA’s Arabian Nights event.

Aimar Habibii is delighted to be involved in this unique event, “It’s an honour to represent my home town of Marbella as an Artist and Ambassador, as part of the great festival FIESTA Marbella. It was about time for a spectacular festival like this to come to Marbella. It will great for the town to host this event, full of Arabic culture, music and Flamenco.”

The Arabian Nights event is part of the five-day music festival FIESTA Marbella 2024. Organized by Bill Blenkarn and Steve Durham, serious music promoters with a stellar record, this promises to be an epic celebration of global music and talent. Festival-goers can enjoy a complete festival experience and dance the night away to some of the very best performers Marbella has ever seen. Each special night will bring some of the best performers from around the world to Marbella and raise money for local charities.

Supporting Rotary Puerto Banús

Rotary Club Puerto Banús has been selected as the official charity for this special night. During the event, Rotary’s commitment to community service will be in the spotlight, there will be volunteers collecting donations and opportunities to donate via a QR code.

As part of this partnership, FIESTA has also committed to promoting Rotary Club Puerto Banús via their social media channels and website. Rotary Club Puerto Banús will also be an Ambassador for the events, enabling them to fundraise through their network. For every ticket or table that is sold via Rotary Puerto Banús’ network, the charity will receive 10%, significantly increasing the amount they will raise on the night itself.

You can purchase your FIESTA Marbella tickets through Rotary Club Puerto Banús to donate 10% of your ticket price to the Club. To buy tickets and make a donation to Rotary Club Puerto Banús please click here.

A Stellar Line-Up

Running from the 7th to the 11th of August, FIESTA Marbella is a celebration of music, dance and culture, taking place at Marbella Arena. Each special night will bring some of the best performers from around the world to Marbella and raise money for local charities, Collective Calling, Hogar Betania, Rotary Club Puerto Banús, AIMS and Triple A.

In addition to the Arabian Nights event, there will be a House Music Night, brought to Marbella by global dance music radio station Centreforce 883 and legendary dance music brand Clockwork Orange on Wednesday 7th of August.

On Friday 9th of August, the Generation: Music Event will be feature the award-winning boyband Blue, English singer Chesney Hawkes, Norwegian hip hop/rap duo Madcon and Norwegian DJ CLMD.

Pete Tong Ibiza Classics with Jules Buckley and The Essential Orchestra will perform on Saturday 10th of August, their first performance in mainland Spain. The highly anticipated Ibiza Classics performance promises to deliver an unforgettable showcase of reimagined classic dance tracks, from superstar DJ Pete Tong and acclaimed conductor Jules Buckley and his orchestra.

Then on Sunday 11th of August, Drum n Bass Club Night, promises the biggest D ‘n’ B line up Spain has ever seen!

Doors will open from 18.00, with the acts starting from 19.00 and the party will continue until 1am.

Tickets are now on sale at www.fiesta-live.com and from El Corte Inglés stores and travel agents throughout Spain and via their online and telephone ticketing service. From July 7th tickets will also be available to buy at La Cañada shopping centre.