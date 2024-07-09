3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Nueva Andalucia with pool – € 445,000

Apartment Nueva Andalucia, Málaga 3 beds 2 baths € 445,000

The best 3 bed/2 bathroom apartment for rent short term in Nueva Andalucia with excellent South/West orientation and with beautiful view to the garden, mountains and the pool ! Dama de Noche is one of the best known developments near to Puerto Banus, with nice apartments with maximum quality and a unique design. The urbanization also offers two outdoor pools and spacious gardens and 6 paddle tennis courts. There is 24 hour security. Within a few minutes walk you can be at some of top golf courses in Spain and within a few minutes walk you can be at the world famous luxury port of Puerto Banus… See full property details