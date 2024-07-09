9 Jul, 2024
9 Jul, 2024 @ 11:07
Consumers in Spain despair as supermarket Mercadona removes this popular product from its shelves indefinitely: ‘Stop playing with my emotions, I’m devastated’

Spain's leading supermarket Mercadona continues to win more customers leaving its rivals floundering|
SPANISH supermarket chain Mercadona has had to respond to concerned customers on social media, after they realised that one of their favourite products had disappeared off the shelves. 

The item in question is a focaccia loaf of bread, made with olive oil, cheese, rosemary and thyme.

In fact, such was the popularity of the product that it had gone viral on TikTok in recent weeks – even before it disappeared from the supermarket. 

“Mercadona, have you pulled the focaccia with rosemary, thyme and cheese?” asked one user of social network X. 

“For 10 years I’ve been buying the now-viral Focaccia from Mercadona and it turns out it has sold out,” wrote another, before the supermarket revealed the reason it was no longer selling it. 

“What do you mean the Mercadona focaccia is no longer there? Do they want to finish me off?” wrote another, ramping up the drama. 

Finally the supermarket responded.

“Hola Nacho, we no longer have this product given that the supplier has stopped manufacturing it,” their social media team wrote.

The now-missing Focaccia from Mercadona.

“Nevertheless, we appreciate you sharing your interest with us – we’ll make a note!”

The explanation did little, however, to calm the nerves of some consumers.

“I already had a terrible time of it when they pulled their lotus ice cream, this thing with the focaccia is like a bad joke,” wrote another user, adding: “Mercadona, stop playing with my emotions please, I’m devastated.” 

