2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Vilanova i la Geltru – € 260,000

Apartment Vilanova i la Geltrú, Barcelona 2 beds 2 baths € 260,000

This stunning 98m² apartment has been completely renovated to offer you a modern, cozy, and stylish space. Located in a quiet and highly sought-after residential area, you'll be just a 10-minute walk from the vibrant city center, enjoying the perfect blend of serenity and convenience. The property features two spacious double bedrooms, including an elegant master suite with a private bathroom. A second full bathroom complements the layout, ensuring comfort for everyone. The modern, fully equipped kitchen connects seamlessly with a balcony, perfect for enjoying an outdoor breakfast. The… See full property details