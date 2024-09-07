7 Sep, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
7 Sep, 2024 @ 13:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Vilanova i la Geltru – € 260,000

by
2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Vilanova i la Geltru - € 260

Apartment

Vilanova i la Geltrú, Barcelona

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 260,000

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Vilanova i la Geltru - € 260,000

This stunning 98m² apartment has been completely renovated to offer you a modern, cozy, and stylish space. Located in a quiet and highly sought-after residential area, you'll be just a 10-minute walk from the vibrant city center, enjoying the perfect blend of serenity and convenience. The property features two spacious double bedrooms, including an elegant master suite with a private bathroom. A second full bathroom complements the layout, ensuring comfort for everyone. The modern, fully equipped kitchen connects seamlessly with a balcony, perfect for enjoying an outdoor breakfast. The… See full property details

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Brit killed by local with a gardening hoe in Spain is branded a ‘hooligan’ by the suspect’s lawyer in extraordinary outburst against a ‘certain type’ of expat

Next Story

Nolotil latest: ‘Benefits’ of painkiller ‘outweigh the risks’, say European health chiefs – despite scores of British deaths linked to the drug

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Weather alert for Cadiz, Malaga and Costa del Sol: Storms and strong winds throughout Saturday

THE majority of Malaga province has been placed on a
british pensioners spain

British pensioners in Spain are warned of ‘ticking time bomb’ over depleting volunteer care workers

BRITISH pensioners in Spain have been warned they may have