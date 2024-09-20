Alicante is building a new neighbourhood from scratch to keep up with housing demand – after being flooded by expats and foreign property buyers

A NEW neighbourhood will be built from scratch in Alicante to keep up with housing demand- after expats and foreign property buyers flood in.

Alicante mayor, Luis Barcala has announced new plans to create a neighbourhood on plot PAU 9.

The area will be called Lomas de Garbinet, after the existing Garbinet area.

It will have 1000 homes, with 300 for public housing.

The original site where the Lomas de Garbinet neighbourhood will be built

“We’re working to increase the amount of housing in Alicante to cover current and future needs,” he explained.

Lomas de Garbinet will be ‘compact, sustainable and connected’ to ‘improve living conditions in Alicante.’

The Ayuntamiento hopes to approve the plan next Tuesday in the Junta de Gobierno.

It is estimated building work could start by the end of 2027.

Situated in the north of the city close to the border of San Vicente del Raspeig, the new area will cover 584,732 square metres, 102,300 of which will be buildable.

It will also have 457,950 square metres of green space, including a public park.

Housing will be spread between three residential blocks and could be accompanied by a public school.

A new roundabout, known as Ronda Norte will also be built to connect Lomas dee Garbinet to surrounding areas.

The residential buildings will be 15 story tower blocks, providing a ‘nice’ transition between built up and green areas.

“We want to maintain the existing nature and atmosphere of Lomas de Garbinet,” said Rocio Gomez, Councillor for Urban Planning.

It is hoped the new neighbourhood will ‘revitalise’ the area.