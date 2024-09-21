21 Sep, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
21 Sep, 2024 @ 15:34
·
1 min read

Body of British journalist who died in Gibraltar is flown home: Police investigation continues

by

THE body of David Knowles has been flown home to the UK following his death in Gibraltar.

The 32-year-old journalist died suddenly while watching a football match on the Rock on Sunday, September 8.

An autopsy had been taking place at St Bernard’s Hospital in the days before he was returned to his family.

UK counter-terrorism cops have also returned to Britain after being sent to assist the Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP).

The RGP said in a statement: “There continue to be no specific concerns surrounding the cause of death and Royal Gibraltar Police detectives continue their investigation.”

Knowles enjoyed success with his podcast Ukraine: The Latest and was barred from entering Russia after being placed on the Kremlin’s blacklist.

He died from what was reported to be a ‘suspected cardiac arrest’.

READ MORE: The Telegraph journalist David Knowles, 32, dies in Gibraltar: Tributes pour in for ‘talented and popular’ reporter

Telegraph journalist David Knowles, 32, died suddenly while in Gibraltar watching a football match

He had travelled to the British Overseas Territory to watch a Nations League match between the UEFA minnows of Gibraltar and Lichtenstein.

He would have been sat among a crowd of 680 people at the Europa Point stadium on September 8 for the match, which kicked off at 8pm and finished around 10pm. He died the same day.

Knowles’ father, Peter Knowles, confirmed that his wife Kaye had flown to Gibraltar to assist authorities with their investigation.

The west-London native worked as a senior audio journalist and presenter for the Telegraph, where he rose to prominence after launching a podcast that shed light on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russia placed Knowles and two other Telegraph journalists on its list of people banned from entering the country because of their work on the award-winning podcast last year.

It won the Best News Podcast at the Publisher Podcast Awards and has been downloaded almost 100 million times.

According to Spotify, the team of Telegraph journalists ‘considers military strategy, history, economics, the refugee crisis, Ukrainian culture, and daily life in Vladimir Putin’s autocratic Russia and Volodymyr Zelensky’s democratic Ukraine.’

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Flight from Norway to Malaga makes emergency landing after mouse ‘jumps out of passenger’s food’

Latest from Gibraltar

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Flight from Norway to Malaga makes emergency landing after mouse ‘jumps out of passenger’s food’

A FLIGHT from Norway to Spain was forced to divert
Health experts detect ‘probable’ case of West Nile virus in young boy in southern Spain after town is placed on high alert for the disease

West Nile virus spreads in Spain’s Andalucia as expat hotspot in Cadiz registers its first case

THE West Nile virus has been confirmed in yet another