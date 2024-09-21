Body of British journalist who died in Gibraltar is flown home: Police investigation continues

THE body of David Knowles has been flown home to the UK following his death in Gibraltar.

The 32-year-old journalist died suddenly while watching a football match on the Rock on Sunday, September 8.

An autopsy had been taking place at St Bernard’s Hospital in the days before he was returned to his family.

UK counter-terrorism cops have also returned to Britain after being sent to assist the Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP).

The RGP said in a statement: “There continue to be no specific concerns surrounding the cause of death and Royal Gibraltar Police detectives continue their investigation.”

Knowles enjoyed success with his podcast Ukraine: The Latest and was barred from entering Russia after being placed on the Kremlin’s blacklist.

He died from what was reported to be a ‘suspected cardiac arrest’.

READ MORE: The Telegraph journalist David Knowles, 32, dies in Gibraltar: Tributes pour in for ‘talented and popular’ reporter

Telegraph journalist David Knowles, 32, died suddenly while in Gibraltar watching a football match

He had travelled to the British Overseas Territory to watch a Nations League match between the UEFA minnows of Gibraltar and Lichtenstein.

He would have been sat among a crowd of 680 people at the Europa Point stadium on September 8 for the match, which kicked off at 8pm and finished around 10pm. He died the same day.

Knowles’ father, Peter Knowles, confirmed that his wife Kaye had flown to Gibraltar to assist authorities with their investigation.

The west-London native worked as a senior audio journalist and presenter for the Telegraph, where he rose to prominence after launching a podcast that shed light on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russia placed Knowles and two other Telegraph journalists on its list of people banned from entering the country because of their work on the award-winning podcast last year.

It won the Best News Podcast at the Publisher Podcast Awards and has been downloaded almost 100 million times.

According to Spotify, the team of Telegraph journalists ‘considers military strategy, history, economics, the refugee crisis, Ukrainian culture, and daily life in Vladimir Putin’s autocratic Russia and Volodymyr Zelensky’s democratic Ukraine.’