2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Sa Torre (Llucmajor) with garage – € 315,000

Apartment Sa Torre (Llucmajor), Majorca 2 beds 2 baths € 315,000

This bright flat is located in the urbanisation of Sa Torre, close to Palma. It is in good condition and can be moved into immediately. The well-kept flat is located on the first floor of a small community and has two double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes. It is equipped with air-conditioning and has an inside parking space and a storeroom. The flat has parquet flooring, white aluminium shutters, double glazing. It has 8m2 of covered terrace. The property has lift, underground garage, storage room. Communal swimming pool and outdoor gardens. Sa Torre has proximity to all services, shops,…