26 Sep, 2024
2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Benahavis with pool – € 495,000

Penthouse

Benahavís, Málaga

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 495,000

Stunning 2 bedroom penthouse with amazing golf- & sea golf views, including on clear days to Gibraltar. The property forms part of the exclusive Las Lomas de Conde Luque community in Benahavis, offering beautiful landscaped gardens, CCTV, fantastic outdoor pool area, as well as indoor Spa area with heated pool, gym, Sauna and Turkish bath Step inside to a bright living room that opens directly onto the Southwest facing terrace. The fully equipped kitchen has a separate laundry room. The master bedroom is en-suite with walk-in closet. The second double bedroom comes with a built-in… See full property details

