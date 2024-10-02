Watch: Outrage after ‘drunk’ foreign tourist harasses local woman during early morning jog on Spain’s Costa del Sol

THIS is the moment a young woman was allegedly sexually harassed by a ‘drunk’ tourist during an early morning jog in Spain.

In footage shared on Instagram, the local can be seen running on Calle General Rodrigo in Fuengirola, on the Costa del Sol, at the weekend.

She begins recording a video on her mobile phone while a man in a white t-shirt begins speaking to her in broken Spanish.

He tells her in Spanish: “I have a big c**k for you!”

The clip sparked outrage among locals after it was shared on neighbourhood Instagram page Fuengirolasequeja.

A caption read: “A woman who was exercising early in the morning was harassed by a foreigner who, although he could not speak Spanish fluently, did manage to say ‘I have a big c**k’ for you.”

The video sparked a deluge of comments, with many telling the young woman to file a report with the police.

One local wrote: “In this case, according to the law, it is sexual harassment.”

Adding in anti-immigrant rhetoric, she continued: “Another one ‘coming to work hard to help and contribute to society’..”

Another chimed in, branding the man one of the ‘usual suspects’.

Fuengirola is one of the most popular locations for both British tourists and expats.

Another local said: “With that recording you should call the police because you can’t harass people like this.”