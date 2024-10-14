14 Oct, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
14 Oct, 2024 @ 13:15
··
1 min read

Neighbours fume over noisy illegal rave on farm in Spain with multiple arrests and drivers failing drug tests

by
Neighbours fume over noisy illegal rave on farm in Spain with multiple arrests and drivers failing drug tests

AN ILLEGAL rave on a Murcia region farm has resulted in five arrests during a busy weekend for the police.

The event attracted around a hundred people in the Caravaca de La Cruz hamlet of Benablon.

The unauthorised event started on Friday and ended on Sunday evening.

READ MORE:

POLICE OUTSIDE RAVE VENUE

Neighbours called the Caravaca Policia Local on Friday night to complain about the noise and officers went round three times but the organiser refused to shut down the party.

Residents said they were ‘unable to sleep for two nights’.

The organiser has been reported for breaking environmental protection rules for staging an event without permission.

The Guardia helped local officers during the weekend where four people were arrested for drug trafficking and another for failing to answer a court warrant.

There were 31 citations for possessing and taking drugs, and 22 drivers tested positive for narcotics.

Authorities also made two seizures of prohibited weapons as well as a quantity of drugs.

Cars arriving at the farm were stopped from parking in unauthorised areas- meaning that around 20 people turned round and went home.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Watch: Roads flood on Spain’s Costa del Sol as Storm Berenice lashes Andalucia with rain – before ex-hurricane Leslie arrives tomorrow

Latest from Crime & Law

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

2 bedroom Flat for sale in Peniscola with pool - € 159

2 bedroom Flat for sale in Peniscola with pool – € 159,000

Flat Peñíscola, Castellón   2 beds   2 baths €

Watch: Roads flood on Spain’s Costa del Sol as Storm Berenice lashes Andalucia with rain – before ex-hurricane Leslie arrives tomorrow

THIS is the moment drivers found themselves travelling through steep