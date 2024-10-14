Neighbours fume over noisy illegal rave on farm in Spain with multiple arrests and drivers failing drug tests

AN ILLEGAL rave on a Murcia region farm has resulted in five arrests during a busy weekend for the police.

The event attracted around a hundred people in the Caravaca de La Cruz hamlet of Benablon.

The unauthorised event started on Friday and ended on Sunday evening.

POLICE OUTSIDE RAVE VENUE

Neighbours called the Caravaca Policia Local on Friday night to complain about the noise and officers went round three times but the organiser refused to shut down the party.

Residents said they were ‘unable to sleep for two nights’.

The organiser has been reported for breaking environmental protection rules for staging an event without permission.

The Guardia helped local officers during the weekend where four people were arrested for drug trafficking and another for failing to answer a court warrant.

There were 31 citations for possessing and taking drugs, and 22 drivers tested positive for narcotics.

Authorities also made two seizures of prohibited weapons as well as a quantity of drugs.

Cars arriving at the farm were stopped from parking in unauthorised areas- meaning that around 20 people turned round and went home.