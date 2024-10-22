Exclusive: Amnesia-struck Brit in Spain who can only remember his name suffers second stroke in hospital as police race to identify him

SPANISH cops are desperate to identify a British man who woke up in hospital with severe memory loss – as his health deteriorates following two strokes within a month.

Known only as Stephen, the 71-year-old was first admitted to Torrevieja Hospital on September 24 after suffering a stroke while cycling in Alicante.

He was struck with severe amnesia and can only remember his first name and age, and recalls no other details about his life or loved ones.

The Brit is now ‘in a bad way’ after suffering a second stroke in the same hospital last week, the Olive Press can reveal.

A police officer working on the case told the Olive Press: “Stephen had another stroke last week and is in a bad way.

“We want to interview him and try to get more information but right now he can barely talk and needs to recover.

Stephen is being treated in Torrevieja Hospital (pictured) after suffering two strokes within a month (Credit: Ayto de Torrevieja)

“We have absolutely nothing to go on to identify him at the moment, because he had no wallet or any ID on him when he was admitted and only knows his first name and age.

“There are also no missing persons reports that match his name or description.”

Investigators are now trying to get in touch with Steve Presland, an avid runner and cyclist from the UK whose photo shares an uncanny resemblance with the Stephen in hospital.

Multiple people from a running club in Ely, Cambridgeshire, recognised the man in hospital as Presland.

However, the theory was seemingly put to rest after a member of the Ely Running Club said they had tracked down Presland in the UK.

Original police appeal on Facebook

They told the Olive Press: “Steve Presland has just called me back and said that it is not him in your article, sorry!”

The Olive Press has requested to speak to Presland directly, and Spanish police want to do the same to ‘rule him out’.

This paper has contacted Presland via social media for comment.

Stephen suffered a stroke while cycling on a road between the towns of San Fulgencio and La Marina.

Side-by-side photos show striking resemblance between Cambridgeshire runner and Brit in hospital in Spain

He asked for his photo and story to be published in the hopes that someone will recognise him and tell him where he lives, or any details about his life.

In an initial appeal on social media, the Policia Local force in San Fulgencio said: “We request your help in identifying the man in the photo.

“Due to an error, we have not been able to correctly identify him, so we ask that anyone who believes they can provide any information of interest to contact the Police on +34 696 465 481.”