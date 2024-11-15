4 bedroom Villa for sale in Santiago de la Ribera – € 324,500

Villa Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia 4 beds 3 baths € 324,500

Discover this fantastic villa, a true refuge of elegance that redefines the concept of modern luxury. As you enter the house, you are welcomed by a wonderful fully equipped kitchen with high-quality furniture, an open living space including one bedroom and one bathroom. From the kitchen, there is a staircase leading to a beautiful basement suitable for several cars; on the second floor we have three bedrooms and two bathrooms along with a dressing room. Ascending another set of stairs leads to an amazing solarium featuring barbecue facilities as well as pre-installation for placing in Jacuzzi… See full property details