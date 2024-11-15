15 Nov, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
15 Nov, 2024 @ 12:05
1 min read

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Santiago de la Ribera – € 324,500

by
4 bedroom Villa for sale in Santiago de la Ribera - € 324

Villa

Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia

  4 beds

  3 baths

€ 324,500

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Santiago de la Ribera - € 324,500

Discover this fantastic villa, a true refuge of elegance that redefines the concept of modern luxury. As you enter the house, you are welcomed by a wonderful fully equipped kitchen with high-quality furniture, an open living space including one bedroom and one bathroom. From the kitchen, there is a staircase leading to a beautiful basement suitable for several cars; on the second floor we have three bedrooms and two bathrooms along with a dressing room. Ascending another set of stairs leads to an amazing solarium featuring barbecue facilities as well as pre-installation for placing in Jacuzzi… See full property details

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Elon Musk's Tesla eyeing up massive Valencia deal in Spain
Previous Story

Barcelona based newspaper La Vanguardia joins UK’s The Guardian in leaving Elon Musk’s X after US election win for Trump

Next Story

Stardust Inn: Olive Press runs a rule over Spain’s most stunning new five-star hotel after a multi-million refit

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Stardust Inn: Olive Press runs a rule over Spain’s most stunning new five-star hotel after a multi-million refit

IT was once described as Spain’s ‘most chic’ hotel, and
Elon Musk's Tesla eyeing up massive Valencia deal in Spain

Barcelona based newspaper La Vanguardia joins UK’s The Guardian in leaving Elon Musk’s X after US election win for Trump

SPANISH newspaper La Vanguardia has followed in the footsteps of