1 Dec, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
1 Dec, 2024 @ 12:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in El Matorral – € 199,900

by
3 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in El Matorral - € 199

Semi-detached Villa

El Matorral, Fuerteventura

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 199,900

3 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in El Matorral - € 199,900

For sale: Exclusive duplex located in the sought-after area of El Matorral, Puerto del Rosario. This magnificent property, in impeccable condition and completely renovated, features three spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms, a separate kitchen, and a bright living room. It also includes two terraces, a parking space, and two outdoor areas, one in the front and one in the back, perfect for enjoying outdoor living. The property is move-in ready, making it an excellent option both for those seeking a permanent residence and for those interested in a profitable investment, given the high demand for… See full property details

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Exclusive: Meet the British performer who’s shaking up Spain’s flamenco scene by exploring its African links

Next Story

Barcelona ‘council block’ wins prestigious RIBA International Prize 2024 for architecture

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Torrenueva with pool garage - € 242

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Torrenueva with pool garage – € 242,000

Apartment Torrenueva, Málaga   2 beds   2 baths €

‘No police in Gibraltar will ever investigate anyone powerful ever again’: Upcoming McGrail Report will have ‘chilling’ effect on new police chief

THE new Gibraltar Commissioner of Police will start the role