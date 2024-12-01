3 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in El Matorral – € 199,900

Semi-detached Villa El Matorral, Fuerteventura 3 beds 2 baths € 199,900

For sale: Exclusive duplex located in the sought-after area of El Matorral, Puerto del Rosario. This magnificent property, in impeccable condition and completely renovated, features three spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms, a separate kitchen, and a bright living room. It also includes two terraces, a parking space, and two outdoor areas, one in the front and one in the back, perfect for enjoying outdoor living. The property is move-in ready, making it an excellent option both for those seeking a permanent residence and for those interested in a profitable investment, given the high demand for… See full property details