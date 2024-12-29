3 bedroom Villa for sale in Camposol with pool – € 245,000

Villa Camposol, Murcia 3 beds 3 baths € 245,000

The property is located in a quiet area on the ever popular Residential Camposol Golf Development. Camposol (land of sun) sits in a natural, wide valley and is surrounded by various mountain ranges and wonderful open, rolling countryside. Camposol benefits from two commercial centres, both with a variety of supermarkets, shops, a vets, optician, hairdresser’s, dentist, bank, post office, bars and restaurants, including Indian, Chinese, Spanish, English, Italian & Bulgarian. There is also a medical centre, pharmacy and a community centre and of course the 18 hole golf course &… See full property details