29 Dec, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
29 Dec, 2024 @ 12:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Camposol with pool – € 245,000

by
3 bedroom Villa for sale in Camposol with pool - € 245

Villa

Camposol, Murcia

  3 beds

  3 baths

€ 245,000

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Camposol with pool - € 245,000

The property is located in a quiet area on the ever popular Residential Camposol Golf Development. Camposol (land of sun) sits in a natural, wide valley and is surrounded by various mountain ranges and wonderful open, rolling countryside. Camposol benefits from two commercial centres, both with a variety of supermarkets, shops, a vets, optician, hairdresser’s, dentist, bank, post office, bars and restaurants, including Indian, Chinese, Spanish, English, Italian & Bulgarian. There is also a medical centre, pharmacy and a community centre and of course the 18 hole golf course &… See full property details

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

This is how you should walk to burn the most calories, according to an Italian study

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

John Hardy: Family of missing Belfast man offer €36,000 reward as Spanish police ‘search property’ two weeks after he vanished from Alicante

THE family of missing father-of-two John Hardy have offered a

Spain travel alert: US government warns of terrorist plots and ‘civil unrest’ as it upgrades threat level

THE US State Department has upgraded its travel warning level