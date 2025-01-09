Exposed: Taxi drivers are arrested for using ‘mafia tactics’ to gouge prices at Sevilla airport

AT LEAST 16 taxi drivers operating out of Sevilla airport have been arrested by the Policia Nacional for running a ‘mafia-style’ cartel that fixed prices.

They are also being probed for threatening and assaulting rival cabbies.

The arrests took place across Sevilla province with all of the detainees belonging to the Sevilla Taxi Solidarity Association.

The group members allegedly colluded on prices including a charge of up to €30 on a short journey between the airport and Sevilla city.

They are accused of resorting to violence to prevent other drivers from operating at the airport.

Crimes of coercion, threats, damage and membership of a criminal organisation are being investigated.

The police operation- said to be ‘in its initial phase’- was carried out for several months and more arrests are not ruled out.

The Solidarity Association has monopolised taxi services at the airport for years causing conflicts.

The police got involved after a series of complaints were filed by other taxi drivers, as well as by holders of VTC licences and some individuals according to Francisco Toscano, the government sub-delegate in Sevilla.

He told a press conference that the detainees ‘will be brought to justice in the coming days’.