12 Jan, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
12 Jan, 2025 @ 12:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Torrevieja with pool garage – € 249,000

by
2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Torrevieja with pool garage - € 249

Apartment

Torrevieja, Alicante

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 249,000

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Torrevieja with pool garage - € 249,000

Welcome to an exclusive penthouse in La Isla 2, Aguas Nuevas, Torrevieja! Discover this modern residence that combines luxury, comfort and contemporary design, located in one of the most sought-after complexes in the area. Exceptional facilities From your arrival, you will be impressed by the spectacular communal swimming pool, surrounded by green areas and carefully landscaped gardens. This space is not only ideal for relaxing, but also for socializing in a quiet and cozy environment. In addition, the complex has: Underground parking included Community room for bike storage, perfect for an… See full property details

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Major new land reclamation project announced in Gibraltar as tiny territory nears 40,000 residents

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Major new land reclamation project announced in Gibraltar as tiny territory nears 40,000 residents

A MAJOR new land reclamation project in the northern end
3 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Guadalmina with pool garage - € 649

3 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Guadalmina with pool garage – € 649,000

Penthouse Guadalmina, Málaga   3 beds   3 baths €