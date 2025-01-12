2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Torrevieja with pool garage – € 249,000

Apartment
Torrevieja, Alicante
|
2 beds
|
2 baths
€ 249,000
Welcome to an exclusive penthouse in La Isla 2, Aguas Nuevas, Torrevieja! Discover this modern residence that combines luxury, comfort and contemporary design, located in one of the most sought-after complexes in the area. Exceptional facilities From your arrival, you will be impressed by the spectacular communal swimming pool, surrounded by green areas and carefully landscaped gardens. This space is not only ideal for relaxing, but also for socializing in a quiet and cozy environment. In addition, the complex has: Underground parking included Community room for bike storage, perfect for an… See full property details