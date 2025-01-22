22 Jan, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
22 Jan, 2025 @ 12:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Puerto Banus with pool garage – € 895,000

by
2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Puerto Banus with pool garage - € 895

Luxury Apartment on Paseo Maritimo in Puerto Banus – Playa Rocio Residence on the seafront We present to you an exceptional property located in a prestigious residence on the seafront in Puerto Banus, on the famous Paseo Maritimo. This tastefully renovated mid-floor garden level offers a unique living environment where comfort, elegance and well-being are perfectly combined. An idyllic setting… Enjoy the lush gardens, the spacious swimming pool, 24/7 security and concierge, as well as direct private access to the beach and the Paseo Maritimo. Relax on the beach, right in front of your… See full property details

Apartment

Puerto Banus, Málaga

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 895,000

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Puerto Banus with pool garage - € 895,000



Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

REBIRTH OF COOL: New Dinner Jazz night at Nomad in Marbella is a hip way to spend Thursday night

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

John George: International arrest warrant issued for prime suspect in his murder on Spain's Costa Blanca

John George: International arrest warrant issued for prime suspect in his murder on Spain’s Costa Blanca

AN INTERNATIONAL arrest warrant has been issued by a Torrevieja

American tourist, 80, ‘murdered in Malaga tourist apartment’ after neighbours hear ‘screams of agony’

AN American tourist has been found dead with signs of