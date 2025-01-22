Bungee jump instructor is criticised for pushing frightened woman off bridge in Spain

A SEVILLA bungee jump instructor has been criticised after a video showed him pushing a scared woman off a bridge.

Cristina Amaro Priego became fearful in the final moments leading up to her plunge in Aznalcollar.

The video has had over four million views on social media.

The unnamed instructor is seen holding onto Cristina as she screws up her face in concern.

Cristina then repeatedly says ‘no’ and makes it clear that she has changed her mind and does not want to go ahead with the jump.

The man continually tries to reassure her, placing a selfie stick in her hand so that she can catch the moment on video.

He then pushes her forward and lets her go over the railing to start her jump.

Many social media users criticised the instructor’s decision to push Cristina.

One person fumed: “She said no, why did he push her?”

“If she regrets it and doesn’t want to… why force her,” another contributor asked.

But after all her fears and screaming in panic, Cristina was clearly caught on camera with a big smile on her face.

When posting the video, she showed a sense of humour with the caption: “I was told I won the year’s screaming award”.