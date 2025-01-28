United Airlines to increase flight frequency from New York to Palma 

ONE of the largest airlines in the world has revealed its decision to boost flight numbers from New York to Palma de Mallorca.

In 2022, United’s Newark to Palma route became the first regular service between the Mediterranean jewel and the US.

Three years ago, it ran three times a week from the beginning of June until September.

In 2025, United will increase their flight frequency from three to four times a week, and the route will remain in operation from May until the end of October.

The company’s changes represent a year-on-year increase in flights to Palma by more than 50% this summer.

At the recent FITUR International Tourism Fair, United also confirmed a switch to the larger Boeing 767-400 aircraft, which will accommodate more passengers.

July and August will be the busiest months for United aircraft, with 18 return services between Newark Liberty International Airport and the island.

There will be 17 return trips in the month of June, 14 in October, and five in May.

United’s decision means that over 16,800 seats will be added for their New York-Palma journeys from last year.

Spanish tourism officials have recently pointed to their strategy of ‘quality over quantity’, whereby they wish to attract higher-spending international tourists.

American visitors are particularly large spenders; last year the average US tourist in Spain spent more than double than their British, German, and French counterparts.

There is no doubt, therefore, that United Airlines’ hike in flight frequency will please Spanish Tourism Minister, Jordi Hereu.