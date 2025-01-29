29 Jan, 2025
29 Jan, 2025 @ 12:05
1 min read

5 bedroom Villa for sale in Orihuela with pool garage – € 450,000

by
Spectacular detached 442m 2 villa situated in the beautiful city of Orihuela. Entering through the main gate, you can find a private garden area that flows all the way around the house, as well as a driveway that leads to the garage with enough parking space for 3 vehicles which also grants access to a large room currently being used for storage. The property consists of three floors. On the ground-floor you can find the main entrance that leads into a bright, grand foyer with high quality granite flooring. Making your way up the beautiful staircase, you are met with a large-sized living… See full property details

Villa

Orihuela, Alicante

  5 beds

  3 baths

€ 450,000

