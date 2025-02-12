Enormous family entertainment complex ‘unlike anything that exists in Malaga’ set to hit Spain’s Costa del Sol in 2026

A MAJOR new family leisure complex is set to be open in Malaga in 2026.

The 15,000-square-metre entertainment project, near Plaza Mayor shopping centre, will feature everything from a roller coaster to the region’s biggest bowling alley.

The developers aim to attract three million visitors annually with its extensive amusement area, bumper cars and themed mini-golf course, SUR reports.

Fuengirola-based company Sould Park is investing €15 million in the project, which will be located next to the Porcelanosa shop and the coastal motorway.

The main attractions area will span 10,000 square metres and include a roller coaster imported from Dubai, water rides, and a seven-dimensional cinema simulator offering 3D visuals with movement and sensory effects.

The bowling alley, which will be among the largest in Andalucia, will include a sports bar and karaoke rooms where visitors can record their performances.

The complex will also feature VIP areas for private events and a 2,500-square-metre mini-golf course.

“We aim to provide a family leisure space that currently doesn’t exist in Malaga,” said Miguel Ángel Notario, founder and president of Sould Park.

The complex will operate on a pay-per-attraction basis using a dedicated card system, and is expected to create 80 direct jobs and 40 indirect positions.

The company is currently awaiting final permissions from Malaga city council before beginning construction.