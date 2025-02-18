18 Feb, 2025
18 Feb, 2025 @ 15:00
Irish passenger flying from Spain to Liverpool is caught with 18kg of drugs in his suitcase

AN IRISH passenger planning to fly to Liverpool from Alicante-Elche airport was caught with 18 kilos of hashish in his suitcase.

The 36-year-old was charged with drug trafficking and smuggling offences.

He was bailed after appearing before an Elche judge and invoking his right to remain silent.

SUITCASE HASH STASH(Guardia Civil image)

The man will have to report to a court every 15 days.

A private security guard scanning suitcase contents via X-ray equipment at Alicante-Elche airport noticed that there could be illegal acorn-type substances inside a case.

The Guardia Civil went to the boarding gate for the Ryanair flight to Liverpool and asked the suitcase owner to accompany them to luggage control.

The man cooperated and the case was opened in front of him where amidst clothes and shoes, officers found several vacuum-packed bags containing hashish.

He was then arrested and hauled before a judge.

