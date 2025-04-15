15 Apr, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
15 Apr, 2025 @ 16:30
··
1 min read

Must-see Semana Santa events in Spain’s Alicante: Where are they and when are they on?

by
Traditional Semana Santa events in Alicante that you must go and see
SEMANA SANTA IN ALICANTE

ALICANTE is one of many cities in Spain where the Semana Santa (Holy Week) events are a ‘must see’ if you are in the area.

The city stages 25 processions between Palm Sunday and Easter Day (April 20).

Such is the high regard for the commemorations in Alicante, they were classified in 2022 as being of National Tourist Interest.

READ MORE:

ALICANTE PROCESSION

About 30 brotherhoods and brotherhoods are involved in the processions with religious images of great artistic value, such as Spain’s biggest float depicting the Last Supper.

The streets are lit up with candles with marching bands creating a solemn atmosphere.

The Easter commemorations include Wednesday’s Procession of Santa Cruz, which, starts at 7pm from the district of the same name located on the slope of Mount Benacantil.

A statue of Jesus Christ is taken by bearers through the narrow streets of Alicante’s Old Town down to the city centre.

It then does the reverse uphill journey back to the Santa Cruz chapel.

On Thursday night, as a prelude to Good Friday- the day of the Crucifixion- the Procession of Silence takes place with two central and invaluable works being carried.

They are the Christ of the Good Death sculpted in the 17th century by Nicolas de Bussi and Francisco Salzillo’s Our Lady of Sorrows dating back to the 18th century.

As they are carried, a solemn atmosphere will ensue with accompanying music and an aroma of incense and flowers.

Other notable processions are on Good Friday morning with a succession of passion figures carried through the city’s Esplanade.

That will also be the setting for the Easter Day procession of the Virgen de la Alegria next to the statue of the Risen Christ

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Young baby dies after illegal 'botched' circumcision with parents arrested in Spain
Previous Story

Young baby dies after illegal ‘botched’ circumcision with parents arrested in Spain

Latest from Alicante

Go toTop