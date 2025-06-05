Two British tourists arrested in Marbella after ‘mugging expat and stealing hundreds of euros’

TWO British tourists, aged 31 and 33, have been arrested for allegedly violently pushing a woman to the ground and stealing her bag containing €670 in Puerto Banus.

Officers were called to the scene of the crime, which occurred last week, by the driver of a nearby vehicle who saw the assault occur.

The 28-year-old victim, born in Germany with Italian nationality, reported that it was two young British men who tried to steal her purse. When she resisted, they assaulted her and she fell to the ground.

They alleged perpetrators snatched her purse and fled. The victim received multiple bruises and a cut on her finger that required stitches.

The two individuals were later identified via nearby CCTV and were caught after a search of the area.

They surrendered without resistance and have since been charged for alleged robbery with violence, intimidation, and bodily harm.

In another occasion of theft in Puerto Banus, a 41-year-old man with Mexican citizenship and Spanish nationality was arrested for stealing a woman’s backpack containing her clothes and cellphone.

He had taken advantage of the Russian national when she went for a swim.

