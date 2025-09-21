Spanish royals tour Egypt’s Valley of the Kings

KING Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain swapped palaces for pyramids this week as they toured Egypt’s legendary Valley of the Kings.

The glamorous royals flew into Luxor on their state visit and were given a VIP look at ancient wonders including the spectacular Temple of Hatshepsut, alongside Egypt’s tourism boss Sherif Fathi.

The couple flicked the switch on a new night-time lighting system – installed by Spanish companies – which will allow tourists to explore the temples after dark.

The following day, the King and Queen popped into the Luxor Museum where Spanish archaeologists Myriam Seco and José Manuel Galán showed off dazzling finds – including coffins, jewellery and even 3,000-year-old flower bouquets.

© Casa de SM el Rey

But the highlight came with a trip deep underground into the Valley of the Kings. The royal pair wandered through the tombs of Pharaohs Ramesses V and VI, just yards from Tutankhamun’s resting place, before being wowed by the vast and vividly decorated Tomb of Seti I.

They also checked in on excavation projects run by Spanish teams, including the huge “Million Year Temple” of Thutmose III, which is being restored for future generations.

The four-day visit – aimed at boosting ties between Madrid and Cairo – saw Spain’s King and Queen go from royal duty to Indiana Jones territory.

