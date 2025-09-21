21 Sep, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
21 Sep, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Arenales del Sol with pool garage – € 235,000

by
3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Arenales del Sol with pool garage - € 235

Ground floor apartment in Arenales del Sol, 88.00 m2 of living space, 7.00 m2 of kitchen, 19.00 m2 of living room, 37.00 m2 of terrace, 250 m from the beach, 3 double bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, ready to move into, equipped kitchen, pine interior carpentry, east-facing, tiled floors, and aluminum exterior carpentry. Extras: disabled access, water, built-in wardrobes, elevator, balcony, appliances, corner, telephone line, bright, electricity, bay window, furniture, portholes, pergola, communal pool, outdoor grills, terrace, awnings, buses, medical centers, schools, coast, supermarkets, urbanization… See full property details

Apartment

Arenales del Sol, Alicante

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 235,000

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Arenales del Sol with pool garage - € 235,000



Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

LIFE IN SPAIN: The story of Ferdinand Magellan, the true hero of the Spanish age of exploration

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop