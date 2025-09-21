3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Arenales del Sol with pool garage – € 235,000

Ground floor apartment in Arenales del Sol, 88.00 m2 of living space, 7.00 m2 of kitchen, 19.00 m2 of living room, 37.00 m2 of terrace, 250 m from the beach, 3 double bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, ready to move into, equipped kitchen, pine interior carpentry, east-facing, tiled floors, and aluminum exterior carpentry. Extras: disabled access, water, built-in wardrobes, elevator, balcony, appliances, corner, telephone line, bright, electricity, bay window, furniture, portholes, pergola, communal pool, outdoor grills, terrace, awnings, buses, medical centers, schools, coast, supermarkets, urbanization… See full property details

Apartment

Arenales del Sol, Alicante

3 beds 2 baths

€ 235,000

