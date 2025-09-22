A SECOND body has been recovered in the search for a father and son who were swept away by flash floods whilst driving through Barcelona province on Sunday.

The Generalitat fire service confirmed the discovery came after more than 100 firefighters spent hours scouring a 17-kilometre stretch of the Sant Quinti de Mediona river system, where the pair’s car was dragged away by raging torrents.

The body of the son, a boy aged between 11 and 12, was found on Sunday evening by a local resident walking in the area near Sant Pere de Riudebitlles.

The second body, believed to be that of the father, was located on Monday as the intensive search operation continued.

The tragedy unfolded when the pair attempted to cross what is normally a barely-flowing stream in the Monterrey urbanisation in Mediona.

The flow, which typically carries just one or two centimetres of water for most of the year, had swollen to between 2.5 and 3 metres in height due to the sudden downpour.

Inspector Albert Castellet, who led the rescue operation, described the search as ‘complicated’ due to areas thick with vegetation and mud carried by the force of the water.

“The terrain has been completely transformed by the flood waters,” he explained.

The massive search effort involved 104 emergency personnel and 43 vehicles, including underwater teams, drone units with thermal cameras, dog units and a helicopter.

They were supported by around 20 Mossos d’Esquadra officers, local police and medical emergency services.

The weekend brought extreme weather conditions to Barcelona province, with heavy rains causing landslides and flooding throughout the area.

The storm of intense rainfall hit Catalonia particularly hard, transforming normally dry riverbeds into raging torrents.

The flash flooding struck despite weather warnings being issued by the Generalitat, which activated flood emergency protocols and sent alerts through social media channels.

Local authorities have announced they are preparing to declare official mourning following the tragedy.

The incident highlights the danger posed by Spain’s seasonal weather patterns, where normally dry riverbeds can become deadly torrents within minutes during heavy rainfall.

Such areas, known locally as rieras or ramblas, are a common feature across Mediterranean Spain and can catch unwary drivers by surprise during sudden storms.

The Mediona area, located around 50 kilometres west of Barcelona, is popular with both local families and international residents seeking countryside properties within commuting distance of the Catalan capital.

