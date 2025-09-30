30 Sep, 2025
30 Sep, 2025 @ 13:05
3 bedroom Villa for sale in Oria – € 245,000

Located in the charming town of Oria, specifically in Los Cerricos, this semi-new villa is an excellent opportunity for those seeking peace and nature. With a constructed area of 123 m² and a usable area of 107 m², this property stands out for its large plot that covers more than one hectare (12,390 m² according to the deed). Both the plot and the house are completely legal. The home features three large double bedrooms and two full bathrooms; one of them is located within the master bedroom. The separate kitchen offers convenience when preparing delicious meals, while the spacious living… See full property details

