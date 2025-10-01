September car sales in Spain soar to highest figure since before Covid pandemic

SPAIN’S car sales market received a welcome boost with September’s figures the highest since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Passenger car sales clocked up 85,167 registrations last month- up 16.4% on the previous year.

Crucially, it was nearly 4,000 more units than the total recorded in September 2019.

ELECTRIC & HYBRID BOOST

Electric and hybrid vehicle purchases helped to stoke up the total.

In first nine months of 2025, 854,658 cars were sold, which is 14.8% more than in the same period last year.

It’s projected that the year will finish with over 1.1 million passenger car sales.

Private purchases showed a growth of 24.4% and a total of 45,566 registrations in September.

The business sector reported an increase of 14.8% and 36,441 units.

Purchases however by rental car outlets recorded an annual fall of 33.8% .

Split into brands, Toyota was the September market leader followed by Renault and Volkswagen, Dacia and SEAT.

The ranking of best-selling models so far in 2024 is led by the Dacia Sandero, followed by the Renault Clio and the MG ZS.

For September, the Sandero is also the market leader followed by the Tesla Model 3 and the Renault Clio.

The Tesla car had 30.2% sales increase over a year, dominating the electric vehicle market.

