Spain’s Attorney General will stand trial over leaks involving partner of leading political opposition figure

THE Supreme Court has announced a November trial of Spain’s Attorney General over alleged leaking details about the partner of a leading opposition figure.

40 witnesses have been ordered to testify in the trial of Alvaro Garcia Ortiz.

He is accused of leaking secret case files about the partner of Isabel Diaz Ayuso, who is the high-profile Partido Popular president of the Community of Madrid.

The hearings will start on November 3.

A draft agreement had been struck between the public prosecutor’s office and the lawyer acting for businessman Alberto Gonzalez Amador- Ayuso’s boyfriend.

Somehow it got leaked to the media last year which said Amador’s lawyer proposed a plea deal in which his client would admit to alleged tax offences in exchange for avoiding a criminal trial.

The Supreme Court said it would prosecute Garcia Ortiz for the crime of revealing secrets ‘for allegedly having provided a media outlet with the confidential contents of an email’ from Amador’s lawyer.



Garcia Ortiz has denied leaking any information about Amador, either personally or through his office.

The Partido Popular has demanded Garcia Ortiz’s resignation and accuses allies of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez of organising the leak.

The Supreme Court began investigating Garcia Ortiz following a complaint by Amador, whose health company’s earnings soared during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

A dozen journalists are slated as witnesses in the trial, as well as Alberto Gonzalez Amador.

