Man who drove at 261km/h in Spain is caught by police who saw his social media videos

A MAN who posted social media videos of him speeding in his car at 261 kilometres an hour in northern Spain has been identified by the Guardia Civil.

The 28-year-old Santander resident had six passengers- four of them minors- in his five-seater vehicle,

The Guardia in Cantabria started their investigation in early September after coming across two videos of his offences that he uploaded to social media sites.

GUARDIA PROBE FINDS OFFENDER

The vehicle had five people in the rear, all without wearing a seat belt.

Officers deduced that the videos were made on the A-67 close to Calahorra de Boedo (Palencia), and on the A-231, as it passes through the Castilla y Leon town- El Burgo Ranero.

The footage was recorded on August 30 when the vehicle travelled from Santander to Leon.

Once the license plate and the motorist were identified, legal proceedings were instigated.

Potential penalties include a prison sentence of up to six months and the suspension of the driving license for between one to four years for speeding.

For reckless driving, the tariffs are imprisonment for six months to two years and a driving ban ranging from one to six years.

