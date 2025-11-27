ESTEPONA is rolling out its biggest festive programme yet this week, with a brand-new Christmas Park set to open this weekend beside the Auditorio Felipe VI.

The outdoor zone has been turned into a winter fairground with an ice rink, bumper cars, a carousel, inflatables and a dedicated house for Santa.

The council says the space will take centre stage over the holidays, with families expected to pack in throughout December.

Entry costs €5, while babies under 12 months can get in free.

Visitors must buy tickets online at teatroestepona.com or giglon.com, and only water is allowed through the gates.

The entrance will be through the main door of the theatre’s car park.

The park will run from Saturday, November 29, until January 4, opening every afternoon from 5pm to 11pm.

On Christmas Day and New Year’s Day it will open from 11am. It will remain closed on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Estepona will also switch on its Christmas lights this Friday at 7pm in Plaza Antonia Guerrero.

The lights will be switched on tomorrow at 7pm in Plaza Antonia Guerrero. Ayuntamiento de Estepona

The ceremony will feature local pastorales and a performance by singer Julia Fernandez-Llebrez, winner of the youth category of Estepona CREA’24.

More than 100 festive events have been lined up across the town through to the Three Kings parade on 5 January.

Highlights include concerts at the Auditorio Felipe VI, the municipal Christmas concert, the Cheese Fair and the town’s traditional Santa’s Village.

