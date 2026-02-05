A SPANISH real estate organisation gathered at a Costa del Sol university to discuss new laws and regulations in Andalucia.

Real estate agents from across Spain gathered on Marbella’s Golden Mile last week to get to grips with Andalucia’s new mandatory registration law, a reform that is already reshaping how property is bought and sold in the region.

The event, hosted by GIPE (Gestores Inmobiliarios Profesionales Europeos) at the Marbella International University Centre, focused on Law 5/2025, which came into force in December and introduced a public registry for real estate agents operating in the residential market.

Following an opening address by GIPE President Alfred van Krimpen, attendees split into two sessions – one in Spanish and one in English – reflecting GIPE’s position as Spain’s first bilingual real estate association.

READ MORE: Marbella homes now three times pricier than Spain’s average as city becomes Europe’s ultra-luxury real estate capital

The English presentation was led by Vice President Christofer Fogelberg and board member Daniella van Steenwijk, who walked members through the legal changes and compliance requirements.

GIPE President Alfred van Krimpen and Mario De Vicente Pelaez giving a Spanish presentation of new real estate regulations in Andalucia.

The Spanish presentation was completed by board member Mario De Vicente Pelaez and President van Krimpen.

The most significant shift under the new law is that all agents and agencies involved in residential property transactions must now be registered, whether they work independently or as part of a larger firm.

To qualify, agents demonstrate recognised training, a university degree or at least four years’ professional experience, along with 100 hours of certified education, professional liability insurance and membership of an official real estate body.

READ MORE: Mallorca’s biggest real estate scam sees three people jailed for 28 years after pocketing €3.3m for non-existent homes

GIPE has positioned itself as a key support body during the transition, offering collective registration, in-house legal assistance, compliance training and mediation services, as well as ongoing professional development.

Founded in 1985, GIPE is one of Spain’s longest-established real estate associations and is also a member of CEPI, the European Council of Real Estate Professions, which sets ethical and professional standards across the EU.

Three attendees of GIPE conference posing in the Marbella International University Centre.

Members of GIPE describe the organisation as increasingly dynamic and forward-looking.

Just like the laws adapting to today’s more regulated property market, GIPE intends to continue to evolve.

READ MORE: Forget tourism: Spain’s property sector is driving growth as one in four new companies are in real estate

According to van Krimpen, GIPE has managed to keep up in adapting to new technology, international buyers, and stricter rules – without losing focus on professionalism.

After the presentations, agents – including several non-members – stayed on for a networking cocktail with wine, tapas, and live music.

More than a few attendees left convinced it was time to join GIPE.

As Andalucia continues to attract international buyers, organisers stress that professional standards and legal certainty are more important than ever.

READ MORE: Raising the bar: Nine of Spain’s must-visit rooftop establishments – and where to find them

An introductory speech was given by the President of GIPE, Alfred van Krimpen.

When asked how GIPE is active in promoting transparency and trust in their transactions, van Krimpen assures they set clear rules, encourage ongoing education, and always put consumer protection first.

‘GIPE has shared its real, on-the-ground experience with lawmakers and acted as a professional reference,’ van Krimpen said.

For both agents and clients, the message was clear: the rules are changing – and GIPE is positioning itself as a key reference point for compliance, professionalism and buyer protection in Spain’s property market.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.