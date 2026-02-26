3 bedroom Villa for sale in Muchamiel / Mutxamel with pool – € 595,000

Live the dream just minutes from the city and the sea Imagine a historic villa, once a school built in 1900, transformed into a charming residence that blends timeless character with modern comfort. Located in Tángel (Alicante), only 18 min from the city centre (Rambla Méndez Núñez), 10 min from San Juan Beach, and 15 min from the airport, this property offers peace, nature, and convenience. A rare place where serenity meets practicality. Elegant interiors & spacious design Ground floor A majestic gate welcomes you into a grand entrance with high ceilings and exposed wooden beams…. See full property details

Villa

Muchamiel / Mutxamel, Alicante

3 beds 2 baths

€ 595,000

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.