26 Feb, 2026
Subscribe
Login
My Account
26 Feb, 2026 @ 10:01
1 min read

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Muchamiel / Mutxamel with pool – € 595,000

by

Live the dream just minutes from the city and the sea Imagine a historic villa, once a school built in 1900, transformed into a charming residence that blends timeless character with modern comfort. Located in Tángel (Alicante), only 18 min from the city centre (Rambla Méndez Núñez), 10 min from San Juan Beach, and 15 min from the airport, this property offers peace, nature, and convenience. A rare place where serenity meets practicality. Elegant interiors & spacious design Ground floor A majestic gate welcomes you into a grand entrance with high ceilings and exposed wooden beams…. See full property details

Villa

Muchamiel / Mutxamel, Alicante

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 595,000

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Muchamiel / Mutxamel with pool - € 595,000

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

After Spain’s Golden Visa: what Marbella property buyers need to know

Previous Story

After Spain’s Golden Visa: what Marbella property buyers need to know

Latest from Featured Property by ThinkSPAIN

Related Articles

Go toTop