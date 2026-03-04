3 bedroom Terraced Villa for sale in La Canada with pool garage – € 460,000

This townhouse, located in La Cañada, stands out for its tranquility, harmony, and excellent quality of life. It's situated in a well-established residential area surrounded by nature, where silence and birdsong are part of everyday life. This is one of the most sought-after areas in the Valencia metropolitan area due to its family-friendly atmosphere, ample green spaces, and proximity to all amenities. The property is part of an exclusive complex of just four townhouses that share a communal garden and swimming pool, providing privacy and a well-maintained environment. Its location is… See full property details

Terraced Villa

La Cañada, Valencia

3 beds 3 baths

€ 460,000

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.