ARE you planning to move to Spain and looking for a health insurance policy specifically designed for expats?

We understand that such an abundance of information can be overwhelming, particularly when you wish to make a decision as quickly as possible.

For this reason, ASSA has created the definitive guide to help you choose your ideal health insurance policy.

Experience. When choosing a health insurance policy in Spain, it is essential to pay close attention to the experience of the company, as this reflects its stability, growth, and ability to resolve different matters efficiently.

Multilingual Staff. In matters of health, it is essential that communication is smooth and that there are no language barriers.

For this reason, the insurer must have a multilingual and professional team that provides personalised attention.

Extensive Medical Directory. Safeguarding your health is the most important priority, particularly when you are living in another country.

For this reason, the company must provide a wide ranging and high-quality medical directory in key areas across the national territory, with direct access to specialists.

In addition, it should include international hospitals and clinics offering care in different languages or translation services.

Close to Expatriate Communities. It is important that the insurer has offices located near expatriate communities, as this makes it easier to attend in person should you wish to make an enquiry, resolve a question, or carry out different procedures.

Furthermore, the company should have staff who are friendly and empathetic.

Valid for Visa and Residence. To obtain a Visa or Residence permit in Spain, the company must comply with all the requirements established by Consulates and the Immigration Office.

It is also important that the company issues the policies in the shortest possible time in order to meet the deadlines set.

Lifetime Coverage. When living in another country, it is essential to feel at ease and to choose a company that offers lifetime coverage.

In this way, you will ensure that your health insurance policy is not cancelled at a certain age or due to pre-existing medical conditions.

For all these reasons, a very good option is ASSSA Insurance, a company with more than 90 years of experience and a distinguished reputation within the expatriate community.

Its high level of specialisation in international citizens makes it the perfect choice to safeguard your health in Spain without language barriers.

At ASSSA, the needs of the international community are highly valued.

They therefore offer health insurance policies specifically designed to obtain a visa and residence permit in Spain.

The company has offices in the main areas of residence, medical centres providing care in different languages, and a professional, multilingual team.

With ASSSA, enjoy the peace of mind of having a health insurance policy in Spain.

