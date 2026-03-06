6 Mar, 2026
6 Mar, 2026 @ 10:01
1 min read

3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Marbella with pool garage – € 850,000

Elevated above the coastline in the prestigious enclave of Elviria, this extraordinary residential collection redefines refined living on the Costa del Sol. Comprising elegant four storey townhouses, it has been conceived for those who value light, privacy, wellness and a lifestyle that rises above the ordinary. Set in a privileged hillside position, the development captures sweeping open views while remaining just minutes from Marbella's vibrant energy. Only 3 km from the iconic shores and beach clubs of the coast, residents enjoy effortless access to championship golf courses, Michelin… See full property details

Townhouse

Marbella, Málaga

  3 beds

  3 baths

€ 850,000

