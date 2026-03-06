SOCIAL media users have rushed to Spain’s defence after fiery clashes between Spain’s Prime Minister and the US President over the escalating conflict with Iran.

The internet has wasted no time turning the latest diplomatic spat between Pedro Sanchez and Donald Trump into meme material.

The row erupted after Madrid refused to allow US forces to use key bases in Andalucia for operations linked to the war.

Trump responded with a familiar online broadside, branding Spain a ‘loser’ and threatening to cut off trade – while hinting that the US could use jointly operated bases in Cadiz and Sevilla regardless of Spain’s veto.

READ MORE: Cruel ‘tyre scam’ warning for Costa del Sol: Expat has handbag, cash and documents snatched from her car

how spanish people are treated in twitter nowadays pic.twitter.com/FCBIzKCUq2 — yagiz (@miokokonut) March 4, 2026

Downfall parody when Trump learns that Spain is refusing to allow the use of its air bases. pic.twitter.com/6XSWELXJqa — Ineluctable Chris (@BoveFromAbove) March 5, 2026

Pedro Sanchez going to work this morning. ?? pic.twitter.com/kmgRJJ4C6m — Dean Kinsella (@deankinsella88) March 5, 2026

Within hours, social media did what it does best: turn geopolitical drama into memes.

Users across the globe quickly banded together online to back Sanchez and mock Trump’s outburst.

From clips comparing the US president to dictators, jokes about Spain’s famously divided political parties suddenly uniting, and plenty of digs at Trump’s unmistakable hairstyle.

Unsurprisingly, the diplomatic standoff has proven irresistible parody material.

READ MORE: ‘British we stay’: First protests erupt in Gibraltar over post-Brexit treaty which permits ‘Spanish boots on the ground and airport’

Trump has managed to unite the most antagonistic factions in Spain pic.twitter.com/jFfC4uSCpT — El Jero ?? ?? (@popmysoul78) March 5, 2026

Here are some of the recent meme reactions currently doing the rounds online:

One person on X wanted to make a contribution of ongoing Spanish memes, featuring images from the Spider-Man franchise, with text that expresses the sentimentthat Spain would ‘already love to cut ties with the US, you don’t need to sell it to me.’

Another tweet shows a group of friends casually smoking cigarettes and enjoying beers while the girl looks smugly at the camera. The image is meant to be a direct response to Trump’s quote: ‘We don’t want anything to do with Spain.’

READ MORE: Costa del Sol struck by two more earthquakes – the first just off the coast from Mijas

A tweet translated from Spanish to English with the caption, ‘What Donald Trump sees in his sleep paralysis,’ with an AI-edited video that pans across multiple versions of Pedro Sanchez.

A woman is displayed walking through an outdoor market receiving handshakes and cheers from everyone around her, with the X caption: ‘How Spanish people are treated in Twitter nowadays.’

READ MORE: Spain braces for new tourism boom as holidaymakers shun other destinations over Middle East conflict fears

*The U.S. attacks Spain*



My neighbour’s Chinese electric car: pic.twitter.com/LlBHzmzwPR — Leyla Hamed (@leylahamed) March 5, 2026

This Turkish news anchor ended the broadcast in Spanish language, thanking Spain for standing on the right side of history. ???? pic.twitter.com/MxKdHfQmkK — Daily Turkic (@DailyTurkic) March 5, 2026

During a local news broadcast in Turkey, a news anchor ended by speaking in Spanish to thank Spain for ‘standing on the right side of history.’

One social media user posted a longer-form video responding to all of Trump’s recent remarks towards Spain. During one moment, he jokes about the president’s hair, claiming he should ‘comb it before threatening someone.’

READ MORE: Vigilantes in Andalucia mobilise against illegal parking attendants who ‘damage cars if drivers refuse to pay up’

Trump: “We don’t want anything to do with Spain”



Spain ?? ? https://t.co/Llll7Vl5dv pic.twitter.com/zG34hoytuY — Mambo Italiano (@mamboitaliano__) March 3, 2026

A clip from the movie Transformers is shared on X with a caption claiming this is what happens to their neighbor’s Chinese electric car after the US threatens Spain.

One X user claims that Trump has managed to unite the most ‘antagonistic factions’ in Spain with a dancing clip from The Wolf of Wall Street with names like Anarchists and Falangists.

Pedro Sanchez depicted as a character from South Park carrying a heavy wagon with the caption that the PM is ‘going to work this morning.’

READ MORE: Weather warnings for Spain’s Mediterranean coast: Torrential rain and three-metre waves to hit while Andalucia feels the big freeze

Finally, one user pieced together a four-minute video clip that shows Hitler angrily talking to a group of German soldiers, except the text is meant to depict him as Trump throwing a tantrum after Spain refused the US advances for war.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.