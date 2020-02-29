GUARDAMAR del Segura council have pledged that 7km of the town’s beaches will be cleaned by hand from tomorrow, March 1.





CROWN JEWELS: Guardamar’s finest assets – it’s beautiful beaches

The Costa Blanca town’s well-known nudist resort at Los Tusales is included, along with Los Viveros and Les Ortigues beaches.

The importance of the task has been stressed by councilwoman, Mari Carmen Aguilera, who says, “our beaches are among the most important in the entire Mediterranean.”

Initially, five staff will maintain the beaches’ natural profile by removing man-made waste only by hand, leaving natural elements such as vegetation, algae and stones.

Efforts will focus on seven of the 11 kilometers of sand, with a further eight labourers joining the team on May 16.

According to Ms Aguilera, those areas are considered, “virgin and natural beaches that make Guardamar a natural reference in the Mediterranean, and an example that the conservation of natural heritage is perfectly compatible with sun and beach tourism.”

Clearing the beaches manually, instead of using mechanical means, has a more positive impact on the environment due to the selective nature of waste removal and value for money.

